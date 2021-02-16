Analysts Set Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK) Target Price at $62.17

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $63.14.
Several equities research analysts have commented on STOK shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Wedbush cut shares of Stoke Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Stoke Therapeutics from $53.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Stoke Therapeutics from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Stoke Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company.
Shares of STOK stock traded up $0.24 on Thursday, hitting $60.17. 3,011 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 129,552. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $62.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.90. Stoke Therapeutics has a one year low of $15.82 and a one year high of $71.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of -32.72 and a beta of 0.63.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of STOK. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 56.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 3,307 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Stoke Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $303,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 305.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,181 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 25,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $854,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,236,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,400,000 after purchasing an additional 22,086 shares during the last quarter.
Stoke Therapeutics Company Profile
Stoke Therapeutics, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel antisense oligonucleotide medicines to treat the underlying causes of severe genetic diseases. Its lead product candidate, STK-001 used to treat Dravet syndrome, a severe and progressive genetic epilepsy. Stoke Therapeutics, Inc has a partnership with Invitae Corporation to offer genetic testing.
