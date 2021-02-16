Analysts Set Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK) Target Price at $62.17

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $63.14.

Several equities research analysts have commented on STOK shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Wedbush cut shares of Stoke Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Stoke Therapeutics from $53.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Stoke Therapeutics from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Stoke Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company.

Shares of STOK stock traded up $0.24 on Thursday, hitting $60.17. 3,011 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 129,552. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $62.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.90. Stoke Therapeutics has a one year low of $15.82 and a one year high of $71.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of -32.72 and a beta of 0.63.

In related news, major shareholder Apple Tree Partners Iv, L.P. acquired 375,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $39.00 per share, for a total transaction of $14,625,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Edward M. Md Kaye sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,194 shares in the company, valued at $311,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 132,797 shares of company stock valued at $7,371,297. 54.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of STOK. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 56.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 3,307 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Stoke Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $303,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 305.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,181 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 25,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $854,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,236,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,400,000 after purchasing an additional 22,086 shares during the last quarter.

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel antisense oligonucleotide medicines to treat the underlying causes of severe genetic diseases. Its lead product candidate, STK-001 used to treat Dravet syndrome, a severe and progressive genetic epilepsy. Stoke Therapeutics, Inc has a partnership with Invitae Corporation to offer genetic testing.

