Analysts Set Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) Price Target at $28.40

Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.40.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SKLZ. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Skillz in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on Skillz in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on Skillz in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush began coverage on Skillz in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Skillz in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock.

Get Skillz alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKLZ. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Skillz in the fourth quarter worth $103,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Skillz during the fourth quarter valued at $374,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Skillz during the fourth quarter valued at $1,907,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Skillz during the fourth quarter valued at $404,000. Finally, STA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Skillz during the fourth quarter valued at $346,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.77% of the company’s stock.

SKLZ opened at $37.15 on Friday. Skillz has a twelve month low of $9.81 and a twelve month high of $46.30.

Skillz Company Profile

Skillz Inc develops and operates an e-sports platform that connects and hosts mobile games and mobile e-sports tournaments through competitions in the United States and internationally. It offers Skillz that helps developers build franchises by enabling social competition in their games and distribute prizes.

Further Reading: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for Skillz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skillz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.