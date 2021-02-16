Analysts Set Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) Price Target at $88.50

Shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $88.50.

A number of analysts have recently commented on INGR shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Ingredion from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. TheStreet raised Ingredion from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ingredion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th.

Get Ingredion alerts:

INGR stock traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $87.47. 6,040 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 614,121. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $79.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.54. The company has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a PE ratio of 17.35 and a beta of 0.74. Ingredion has a one year low of $59.11 and a one year high of $98.03.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Ingredion had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 5.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Ingredion will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th were paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 31st. Ingredion’s payout ratio is 38.50%.

In other Ingredion news, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $63,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,264,545. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 751 shares of company stock valued at $63,833 over the last quarter. 1.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in Ingredion by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,766,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,642,000 after acquiring an additional 36,734 shares during the period. Yacktman Asset Management LP boosted its position in shares of Ingredion by 168.7% during the 4th quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 2,395,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504,093 shares in the last quarter. Equity Investment Corp boosted its position in shares of Ingredion by 120.6% during the 4th quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 851,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,985,000 after purchasing an additional 465,565 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ingredion by 249.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 739,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,198,000 after purchasing an additional 528,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ingredion by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 672,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,891,000 after purchasing an additional 24,594 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

About Ingredion

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. It operates through four segments: North America; South America; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East, and Africa. The company offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, glucose and syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, biomaterials, and nutrition ingredients.

Further Reading: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Receive News & Ratings for Ingredion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingredion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.