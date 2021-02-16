Analysts Set Entain PLC (GVC.L) (LON:GVC) PT at GBX 1,102.63

Entain PLC (GVC.L) (LON:GVC) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,102.63 ($14.41).

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,281 ($16.74) price objective on shares of Entain PLC (GVC.L) in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Entain PLC (GVC.L) in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Entain PLC (GVC.L) in a report on Thursday, November 12th.

LON:GVC remained flat at $GBX 1,312 ($17.14) during mid-day trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 4,420,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,571,131. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,262.97 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,016.35. Entain PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 292.70 ($3.82) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,156.50 ($15.11). The company has a market capitalization of £7.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.67.

Entain PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online gaming company in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company provides online betting, casino, poker, and bingo services through mobile and web under the Bwin brand; online and multi-channel betting services under the Ladbrokes brand; street and online betting under the Coral brand; sports betting, poker, and casino games under the Crystalbet brand; software and technology for race books and sportsbook under the Stadium brand; online sports betting, casino, and gaming products under the Eurobet brand; sports action and horse racing under the Neds brand; sports betting, casinos, games, and poker under the Sportingbet brand; peer-to-peer sports betting exchange under the Betdaq brand; and online bingo, sportsbook, casino, and poker access under the Betboo brand, as well as operates an online casino website for German-speaking markets under the CasinoClub brand.

