Analysts Offer Predictions for Equinix, Inc. (REIT)’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Equinix in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 10th. Oppenheimer analyst T. Horan forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $6.23 per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Equinix’s Q3 2021 earnings at $6.34 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $6.29 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $28.47 EPS.

EQIX has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Equinix from $883.00 to $849.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Equinix from $915.00 to $942.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Equinix in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $800.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Equinix from $840.00 to $825.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Equinix from $825.00 to $830.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Equinix presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $821.89.

Shares of NASDAQ EQIX opened at $709.81 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.25 billion, a PE ratio of 139.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Equinix has a 1 year low of $477.87 and a 1 year high of $839.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $717.98 and its 200-day moving average is $746.38.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.96). The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Equinix had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 4.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.46 EPS.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Equinix by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,755,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Equinix in the third quarter valued at $11,957,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Equinix in the fourth quarter valued at $1,421,000. IBM Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Equinix by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 3,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,336,000 after buying an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Equinix by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. 93.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 4,947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $716.77, for a total value of $3,545,861.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,533,757.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Sara Baack sold 1,965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $716.61, for a total transaction of $1,408,138.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,756,586.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,886 shares of company stock worth $12,039,412 over the last quarter. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th will be issued a $2.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 23rd. This is an increase from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.66. This represents a $11.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.65%.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

