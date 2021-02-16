Analysts Expect SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Will Post Earnings of $1.09 Per Share

Brokerages expect SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) to report earnings of $1.09 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for SS&C Technologies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.12 and the lowest is $1.07. SS&C Technologies posted earnings of $1.03 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SS&C Technologies will report full-year earnings of $4.46 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.21 to $4.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $4.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.33 to $5.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover SS&C Technologies.

Get SS&C Technologies alerts:

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.08. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SSNC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SS&C Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Truist started coverage on shares of SS&C Technologies in a report on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of SS&C Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.88.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in SS&C Technologies by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,229,996 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $889,732,000 after purchasing an additional 408,343 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its position in SS&C Technologies by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,601,744 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $339,017,000 after purchasing an additional 557,791 shares during the period. Baupost Group LLC MA lifted its position in SS&C Technologies by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 3,305,784 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $240,496,000 after purchasing an additional 277,275 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in SS&C Technologies by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,198,297 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $193,497,000 after purchasing an additional 107,414 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in SS&C Technologies by 43.3% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,867,766 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $135,879,000 after purchasing an additional 564,698 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SSNC traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $65.45. The stock had a trading volume of 32,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,319,100. The company’s fifty day moving average is $68.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. SS&C Technologies has a 52 week low of $29.51 and a 52 week high of $74.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.45 and a beta of 1.56.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting, front-to-back-office operations, performance and risk analytics, regulatory reporting, and healthcare information processes.

Read More: Market Perform

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SS&C Technologies (SSNC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SS&C Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SS&C Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.