Analysts Expect Sierra Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRRA) Will Post Earnings of -$1.52 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Sierra Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRRA) will report earnings per share of ($1.52) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Sierra Oncology’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.94) and the highest estimate coming in at ($1.36). Sierra Oncology reported earnings of ($2.51) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 39.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sierra Oncology will report full year earnings of ($7.60) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.00) to ($7.40). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($5.65) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.09) to ($4.61). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Sierra Oncology.

Several research firms have commented on SRRA. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Sierra Oncology in a report on Friday, December 11th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Sierra Oncology in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Lifesci Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Sierra Oncology in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sierra Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, December 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SRRA traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $14.44. The company had a trading volume of 250 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,621. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.59. The stock has a market cap of $159.43 million, a P/E ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 1.31. Sierra Oncology has a 52-week low of $8.55 and a 52-week high of $16.92.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SRRA. Vivo Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sierra Oncology in the third quarter worth about $20,455,000. Opaleye Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sierra Oncology in the fourth quarter worth about $1,208,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sierra Oncology in the third quarter worth approximately $405,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of Sierra Oncology in the third quarter worth approximately $111,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Sierra Oncology by 2,626.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,250 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 9,874 shares during the last quarter. 62.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sierra Oncology

Sierra Oncology, Inc researches, develops, and commercializes therapies for the treatment of patients with hematology and oncology needs. Its lead drug candidate, momelotinib, is a selective and orally-bioavailable JAK1, JAK2, and ACVR1 inhibitor that has been investigated in two completed Phase 3 trials for the treatment of myelofibrosis.

