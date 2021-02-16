Analysts Expect Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.71 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) will report earnings of ($0.71) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Outset Medical’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.60) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.86). The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Outset Medical will report full year earnings of ($5.52) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.74) to ($2.98). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($2.74) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.49) to ($2.23). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Outset Medical.

A number of research firms have issued reports on OM. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Outset Medical in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Outset Medical from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Outset Medical currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.00.

In related news, Director Warburg Pincus Llc sold 3,686,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.35, for a total value of $185,601,428.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Pincus X. L.P. Warburg sold 552,934 shares of Outset Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.35, for a total transaction of $27,840,226.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vestcor Inc purchased a new position in Outset Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in Outset Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at $82,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Outset Medical in the 4th quarter valued at $107,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Outset Medical in the 4th quarter valued at $136,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Outset Medical in the 4th quarter valued at $244,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OM stock opened at $58.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 10.77 and a current ratio of 11.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.89. Outset Medical has a 12 month low of $42.50 and a 12 month high of $66.96.

Outset Medical Company Profile

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It offers Tablo, a dialysis machine that enables dialysis care in acute and chronic settings. The Tablo comprises a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities.

