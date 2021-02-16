Analysts Expect Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) to Post -$0.60 EPS

Equities analysts expect that Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) will announce earnings per share of ($0.60) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Melco Resorts & Entertainment’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.40) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.79). Melco Resorts & Entertainment posted earnings per share of $0.19 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 415.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Melco Resorts & Entertainment will report full year earnings of ($2.83) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.02) to ($2.63). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.10) to $0.24. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Melco Resorts & Entertainment.

Several research firms have recently commented on MLCO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Macquarie downgraded Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Roth Capital decreased their price objective on Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Melco Resorts & Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.87.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MLCO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 4.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 232,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,263,000 after buying an additional 10,046 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 9.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 98,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 8,760 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the third quarter worth approximately $1,737,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 3.9% during the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 77,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 2,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC raised its holdings in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 45.1% during the third quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 26,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 8,360 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MLCO traded up $0.64 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.44. The company had a trading volume of 2,004,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,326,130. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.69. Melco Resorts & Entertainment has a 12 month low of $10.81 and a 12 month high of $22.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 135.39 and a beta of 1.76.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

