Analysts Anticipate National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $111.93 Million

Equities analysts expect National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) to announce sales of $111.93 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for National Storage Affiliates Trust’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $108.60 million and the highest is $114.20 million. National Storage Affiliates Trust posted sales of $100.57 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 11.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that National Storage Affiliates Trust will report full-year sales of $429.36 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $426.70 million to $432.30 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $461.85 million, with estimates ranging from $441.10 million to $490.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover National Storage Affiliates Trust.

Several research firms have issued reports on NSA. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research report on Friday, January 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Truist raised their price target on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.36.

NYSE NSA traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $37.44. The company had a trading volume of 4,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 388,752. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.80 and a beta of 0.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.70. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a fifty-two week low of $19.34 and a fifty-two week high of $38.86.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 21.6% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 24.9% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 5,917.0% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,781 shares during the period. 86.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

National Storage Affiliates Trust

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 788 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 49.5 million rentable square feet.

