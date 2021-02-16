Analysts Anticipate MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Will Announce Earnings of $2.19 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $2.19 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for MarketAxess’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.08 and the highest is $2.31. MarketAxess reported earnings of $1.96 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 11.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MarketAxess will report full-year earnings of $8.50 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.25 to $8.95. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $9.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.76 to $10.81. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for MarketAxess.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $171.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.27 million. MarketAxess had a net margin of 42.73% and a return on equity of 33.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MKTX. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $599.00 to $606.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $588.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of MarketAxess in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $517.00 to $562.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MarketAxess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $590.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $512.00.

NASDAQ MKTX opened at $552.55 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $545.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $523.98. The stock has a market cap of $20.98 billion, a PE ratio of 76.11 and a beta of 0.41. MarketAxess has a 12 month low of $275.49 and a 12 month high of $606.45.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be given a $0.66 dividend. This is a positive change from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.89%.

In related news, insider Nicholas Themelis sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $546.49, for a total value of $2,185,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,209,439.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard M. Mcvey sold 41,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $565.17, for a total transaction of $23,171,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 850,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $480,595,700.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,250 shares of company stock valued at $26,058,763 over the last ninety days. 3.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its position in MarketAxess by 103.7% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 55 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MarketAxess during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in MarketAxess during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in MarketAxess by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 70 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in MarketAxess during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. 90.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MarketAxess Company Profile

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer firms the access to global liquidity in U.S.

