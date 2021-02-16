Analysts Anticipate Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) Will Announce Earnings of $1.72 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.72 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Jack in the Box’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.32 and the highest is $2.00. Jack in the Box posted earnings per share of $1.17 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 47%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Jack in the Box will report full-year earnings of $5.61 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.10 to $6.10. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $5.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.35 to $6.27. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Jack in the Box.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The restaurant operator reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $255.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $249.15 million. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 8.79%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on JACK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Jack in the Box from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Jack in the Box from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. OTR Global raised Jack in the Box to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Cowen upgraded Jack in the Box from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Jack in the Box from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.21.

NASDAQ JACK traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $100.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 336,776. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.67. Jack in the Box has a 1-year low of $16.81 and a 1-year high of $104.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $97.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.32.

In other Jack in the Box news, COO Marcus D. Tom sold 669 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.47, for a total transaction of $61,862.43. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 8,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $740,314.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Dawn E. Hooper sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.20, for a total value of $27,960.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,719.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,527 shares of company stock worth $140,554. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 221.7% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 740 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 38.6% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 449.8% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,127 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Jack in the Box during the fourth quarter worth about $130,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 60.5% during the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,496 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the last quarter.

Jack in the Box

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of September 27, 2020, it operated and franchised 2,241 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants primarily in the western and southern United States, including one in Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

