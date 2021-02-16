Analysts Anticipate Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) Will Announce Earnings of $0.49 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) to post earnings per share of $0.49 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Genpact’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.48 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.52. Genpact posted earnings per share of $0.53 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 7.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Genpact will report full year earnings of $2.29 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.28 to $2.31. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.52 to $2.67. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Genpact.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02. Genpact had a net margin of 8.53% and a return on equity of 21.81%.

G has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Genpact from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Genpact from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Genpact from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Genpact has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.88.

In other Genpact news, SVP Heather White sold 15,513 shares of Genpact stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.14, for a total transaction of $638,204.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Piyush Mehta sold 70,000 shares of Genpact stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $3,010,000.00. 1.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in G. Affiance Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Genpact by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 8,170 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Genpact by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,486 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Genpact in the third quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Genpact by 11.4% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 402,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,658,000 after purchasing an additional 41,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Genpact by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 12,635 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 2,257 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:G traded down $0.97 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,024,776. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.32. Genpact has a 12-month low of $19.41 and a 12-month high of $44.40.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.108 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This is a boost from Genpact’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.00%.

About Genpact

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services North and Latin America, India, rest of Asia, and Europe. It operates in three segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance; Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences and Healthcare; and High Tech, Manufacturing and Services.

