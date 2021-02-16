Analysts Anticipate Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.33 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI) to post earnings of ($0.33) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.43) to ($0.23). Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors reported earnings per share of $0.12 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 375%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors will report full year earnings of ($0.85) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.95) to ($0.75). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.52) to $0.95. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors.

Get Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.73.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Winning Points Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Winning Points Advisors LLC now owns 27,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 4.1% in the third quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 35,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $606,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in the fourth quarter worth $91,000. 52.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE FTAI traded down $0.59 during trading on Thursday, hitting $26.80. 6,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 474,500. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.91 and a beta of 2.02. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors has a 12-month low of $3.69 and a 12-month high of $28.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.51 and a 200-day moving average of $19.40.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors Company Profile

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people in Africa, Asia, Europe, North America, and South America. It operates through three segments: Aviation Leasing, Jefferson Terminal, and Ports and Terminals.

Further Reading: Quantitative Easing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (FTAI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.