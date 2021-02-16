Analysts Anticipate BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) Will Post Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) to announce earnings per share of $0.08 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for BlackLine’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.21 and the lowest is $0.04. BlackLine posted earnings per share of $0.10 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 20%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that BlackLine will report full year earnings of $0.50 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.61. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.91. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for BlackLine.

Get BlackLine alerts:

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.37. BlackLine had a negative net margin of 11.58% and a negative return on equity of 0.29%.

BL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of BlackLine from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BlackLine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of BlackLine from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of BlackLine from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $80.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of BlackLine from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.11.

In related news, CTO Peter Hirsch sold 1,113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.54, for a total value of $126,370.02. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 41,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,722,923.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Graham Smith sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.43, for a total transaction of $1,123,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,367,509.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 13.44% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in BlackLine by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in BlackLine by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,784 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in BlackLine by 240.0% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 204 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 654 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 18,674 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,491,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. 94.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BlackLine stock traded down $4.70 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $128.77. 1,075,385 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 645,593. The company has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -193.43 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $133.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.01. The company has a quick ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. BlackLine has a 12-month low of $38.32 and a 12-month high of $154.61.

About BlackLine

BlackLine, Inc provides financial accounting close solutions delivered primarily as Software as a Service in the United States and internationally. Its reconciliation management solutions include Account Reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace from which users can collaborate to complete account reconciliations; Transaction Matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; Consolidation Integrity Manager, which manages the automated system-to-system tie-out process that occurs during the consolidation phase of the financial close; and Daily Reconciliations, which narrows the scope of a reconciliation to a single day's transactions or balance detail.

Featured Story: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BlackLine (BL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BlackLine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackLine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.