Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.69

Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 16th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.69 per share by the semiconductor company on Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. This is a boost from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62.

Analog Devices has increased its dividend payment by 37.8% over the last three years.

ADI traded down $0.29 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $160.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,167,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,755,559. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $153.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of $59.27 billion, a PE ratio of 49.02, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.31. Analog Devices has a twelve month low of $79.07 and a twelve month high of $163.95.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 21.79%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Analog Devices will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Analog Devices news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 1,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.58, for a total value of $251,638.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,882,928.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.34, for a total transaction of $1,483,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,515,401.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,736 shares of company stock worth $3,751,212. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ADI has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI raised shares of Analog Devices from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $136.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Analog Devices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $143.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.92.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

