ANA (OTCMKTS:ALNPY) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $4.42

ANA Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALNPY)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.42 and traded as high as $4.68. ANA shares last traded at $4.60, with a volume of 2,400 shares traded.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of ANA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $8.01 billion, a PE ratio of -3.80 and a beta of 0.38.

ANA (OTCMKTS:ALNPY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The transportation company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter. ANA had a negative net margin of 18.16% and a negative return on equity of 20.38%.

About ANA (OTCMKTS:ALNPY)

ANA Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in Japan and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Air Transportation, Airline Related, Travel Services, and Trade and Retail. The Air Transportation segment offers domestic and international passenger, cargo and mail, and other transportation services.

