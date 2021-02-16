ANA (OTCMKTS:ALNPY) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $4.42

ANA Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALNPY)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.42 and traded as high as $4.68. ANA shares last traded at $4.60, with a volume of 2,400 shares traded.
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of ANA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th.
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $8.01 billion, a PE ratio of -3.80 and a beta of 0.38.
About ANA (OTCMKTS:ALNPY)
ANA Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in Japan and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Air Transportation, Airline Related, Travel Services, and Trade and Retail. The Air Transportation segment offers domestic and international passenger, cargo and mail, and other transportation services.
