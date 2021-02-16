American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.20.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of American Public Education from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Public Education from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Sidoti raised shares of American Public Education from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of American Public Education in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of American Public Education from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th.

Get American Public Education alerts:

In related news, Director Jean C. Halle sold 1,759 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.95, for a total transaction of $54,441.05. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,640 shares in the company, valued at $453,108. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,959 shares of company stock worth $92,064. 3.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in American Public Education during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in American Public Education during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in American Public Education by 45.1% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in American Public Education by 67.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in American Public Education by 226.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,666 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ APEI traded down $1.68 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $29.71. 1,682 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 74,686. American Public Education has a 12-month low of $18.47 and a 12-month high of $41.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.59. The firm has a market cap of $439.98 million, a P/E ratio of 27.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.79.

American Public Education Company Profile

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education. The company operates in two segments, American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. It offers 121 degree programs and 111 certificate programs in various fields of study, including business administration, health science, technology, criminal justice, education, and liberal arts, as well as national security, military studies, intelligence, and homeland security.

Featured Article: Catch-Up Contributions

Receive News & Ratings for American Public Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Public Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.