American Investment Services Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

American Investment Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 214.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,713 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,215 shares during the quarter. American Investment Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VOO. Motco purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Garland Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 100.0% in the third quarter. Garland Capital Management Inc. now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO traded up $1.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $362.35. The stock had a trading volume of 84,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,211,365. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $349.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $326.47. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $200.55 and a 1 year high of $361.19.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

