American Investment Services Inc. Lowers Stake in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

American Investment Services Inc. lowered its position in shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,118 shares during the quarter. American Investment Services Inc.’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit X LLC bought a new position in OGE Energy in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in OGE Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of OGE Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 697.5% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,898 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of OGE Energy by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,062 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OGE traded up $0.19 on Tuesday, hitting $31.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,284,928. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.80. OGE Energy Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $23.00 and a fifty-two week high of $46.42. The company has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a PE ratio of -32.85, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.67.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Monday, January 11th were given a $0.4025 dividend. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 8th. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.54%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded OGE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OGE Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays downgraded OGE Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Mizuho lowered OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.89.

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services for electricity and natural gas primarily in the south central United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

