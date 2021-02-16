American Investment Services Inc. Increases Stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI)

American Investment Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI) by 12.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,324 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,739 shares during the quarter. American Investment Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $832,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,241,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $315,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 41,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Old Port Advisors bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $217,000.

Shares of NASDAQ VNQI traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.24. 739 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 350,634. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $35.51 and a one year high of $59.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $54.00 and its 200 day moving average is $52.55.

