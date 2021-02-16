American Investment Services Inc. Decreases Stock Position in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

American Investment Services Inc. cut its stake in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 72.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,225 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 11,083 shares during the period. American Investment Services Inc.’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CMS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in CMS Energy by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,699,909 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,264,973,000 after buying an additional 4,135,462 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its position in shares of CMS Energy by 379.1% during the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,734,223 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $106,499,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372,250 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CMS Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $47,074,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of CMS Energy by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,342,846 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,617,715,000 after acquiring an additional 760,450 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of CMS Energy by 35.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,525,593 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $93,687,000 after acquiring an additional 397,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

CMS stock traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $55.96. The company had a trading volume of 13,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,949,617. The company has a market capitalization of $16.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.11. CMS Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $46.03 and a 12-month high of $69.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $58.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.03.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a dividend of $0.435 per share. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. This is a boost from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.88%.

CMS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cfra downgraded shares of CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of CMS Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.59.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates in four segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, Enterprises, and EnerBank. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

