American Investment Services Inc. Buys New Position in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

American Investment Services Inc. acquired a new stake in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 5,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of UDR by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of UDR by 712.3% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 2,265 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of UDR by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. HGI Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of UDR by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. HGI Capital Management LLC now owns 235,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,068,000 after purchasing an additional 36,265 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in shares of UDR by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 314,147 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,072,000 after purchasing an additional 78,817 shares during the period. 97.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UDR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of UDR in a report on Friday, December 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on UDR from $38.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Mizuho increased their price objective on UDR from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded UDR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded UDR from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. UDR currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.64.

In other news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.81, for a total value of $4,657,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,251,226 shares in the company, valued at $48,560,081.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total value of $3,850,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,371,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,792,201. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

UDR stock traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.31. 11,039 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,657,900. The company has a market cap of $12.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.05 and its 200 day moving average is $36.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 4.55 and a quick ratio of 4.55. UDR, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.20 and a 12-month high of $51.25.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $302.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.34 million. UDR had a return on equity of 4.83% and a net margin of 10.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that UDR, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 11th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 8th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.23%.

About UDR

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

