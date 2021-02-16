American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) Price Target Raised to $11.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $9.00 to $11.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target indicates a potential upside of 12.02% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on AXL. Bank of America reduced their price target on American Axle & Manufacturing from $11.50 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on American Axle & Manufacturing from $4.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on American Axle & Manufacturing from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Barclays cut American Axle & Manufacturing from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on American Axle & Manufacturing from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.25.

Shares of AXL opened at $9.82 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.69. American Axle & Manufacturing has a one year low of $2.50 and a one year high of $11.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.35, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.79.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The auto parts company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. American Axle & Manufacturing had a negative return on equity of 6.21% and a negative net margin of 22.36%. American Axle & Manufacturing’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that American Axle & Manufacturing will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AXL. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 13,503 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 3,269 shares during the period. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.29% of the company’s stock.

American Axle & Manufacturing Company Profile

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, and manufactures driveline and metal forming products in the United States, Mexico, South America, China, other Asian countries, and Europe. The company's Driveline segment offers front and rear axles, driveshafts, differential assemblies, clutch modules, balance shaft systems, disconnecting driveline technology, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

