Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 150,500 shares, a drop of 24.1% from the January 14th total of 198,400 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 56,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.

AMAL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Amalgamated Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. TheStreet raised Amalgamated Bank from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Amalgamated Bank from $13.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Amalgamated Bank from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.75.

Get Amalgamated Bank alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Amalgamated Bank during the fourth quarter worth $173,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amalgamated Bank by 59.1% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 6,200 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Amalgamated Bank by 68.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 29,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 11,847 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amalgamated Bank by 1,003.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 8,018 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Amalgamated Bank by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 2,789 shares during the period.

AMAL stock opened at $16.19 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.96. Amalgamated Bank has a 52-week low of $7.90 and a 52-week high of $19.27.

Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $55.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.55 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amalgamated Bank will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. Amalgamated Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.48%.

Amalgamated Bank Company Profile

Amalgamated Bank, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a commercial bank and a chartered trust company in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest and interest-bearing demand accounts, savings and money market accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Receive News & Ratings for Amalgamated Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amalgamated Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.