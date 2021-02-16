Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Stake Boosted by Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 91.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,599 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,640 shares during the quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lipe & Dalton acquired a new stake in Altria Group in the third quarter worth $26,000. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Altria Group in the third quarter worth $27,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Altria Group in the third quarter worth $33,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Altria Group in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Altria Group in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.18% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Altria Group from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Altria Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Altria Group from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. TheStreet raised Altria Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Altria Group in a report on Sunday, January 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

Shares of MO opened at $43.40 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.75 and its 200-day moving average is $41.14. Altria Group, Inc. has a one year low of $30.95 and a one year high of $46.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.03). Altria Group had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 148.93%. The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, January 28th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

