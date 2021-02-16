alstria office REIT (OTCMKTS:ALSRF) Receives Buy Rating from UBS Group

UBS Group reissued their buy rating on shares of alstria office REIT (OTCMKTS:ALSRF) in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ALSRF. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of alstria office REIT in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of alstria office REIT from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th.

alstria office REIT stock opened at $16.40 on Friday. alstria office REIT has a 1-year low of $12.62 and a 1-year high of $20.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.35 and its 200 day moving average is $15.63.

alstria office REIT AG is the leading real-estate operator focusing solely on German office property in selected German markets. Our strategy is based on the ownership and an active management of our properties throughout their entire life cycle, strong added-value services to our customers and deep knowledge of the markets in which we operate.

