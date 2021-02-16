Alstom SA (ALO.PA) (EPA:ALO) Given a €51.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Alstom SA (ALO.PA) (EPA:ALO) has been assigned a €51.00 ($60.00) price objective by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 24.69% from the stock’s previous close.

ALO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley set a €55.00 ($64.71) price target on Alstom SA (ALO.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €45.00 ($52.94) target price on shares of Alstom SA (ALO.PA) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. UBS Group set a €54.00 ($63.53) price objective on shares of Alstom SA (ALO.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €47.00 ($55.29) target price on Alstom SA (ALO.PA) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €46.00 ($54.12) price target on Alstom SA (ALO.PA) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €50.50 ($59.41).

Shares of EPA:ALO opened at €40.90 ($48.12) on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €45.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is €44.66. Alstom SA has a 1 year low of €25.65 ($30.18) and a 1 year high of €37.37 ($43.96).

Alstom SA develops and markets systems, equipment, and services for the transport sector in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle-East, and Africa. The company offers metros, tramways, tram-trains and LRVs, suburban trains, regional and intercity trains, high-speed trains, and locomotives, and electric buses; and signaling products, such as urban, mainline, and freight and mining signaling.

