Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) Reaches New 1-Year High at $16.63

Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $16.63 and last traded at $16.38, with a volume of 9422 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.41.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Alphatec in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Alphatec in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on Alphatec from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Alphatec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target (up previously from $12.00) on shares of Alphatec in a research report on Monday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Alphatec currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.88.

Get Alphatec alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -14.89 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.71 and a 200 day moving average of $10.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Alphatec in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Alphatec in the 4th quarter worth about $102,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Alphatec in the 4th quarter worth about $103,000. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphatec in the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Elk River Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphatec in the 4th quarter worth about $145,000. 31.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphatec Company Profile (NASDAQ:ATEC)

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders. The company offers SafeOp Neural InformatiX System, an Alpha InformatiX product platform designed to reduce the risk of intraoperative nerve injury; squadron lateral retractor designed to meet the surgeon's needs and to maximize patient outcomes; LLICO access system, a minimally invasive posterior thoracolumbar access system; Invictus Spinal Fixation System, a comprehensive thoracolumbar fixation system to treat a range of pathologies; and Invictus MIS SingleStep designed to improve surgical efficiency without compromising accuracy.

Read More: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Alphatec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphatec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.