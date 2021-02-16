Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Upgraded to Buy by Loop Capital

Loop Capital upgraded shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have $2,525.00 price objective on the information services provider’s stock.

GOOGL has been the topic of several other research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,056.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,620.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,550.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on Alphabet from $2,000.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $2,059.56.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $2,095.03 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 trillion, a PE ratio of 40.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,865.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,679.32. Alphabet has a one year low of $1,008.87 and a one year high of $2,115.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. The business had revenue of $46.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.09 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $15.35 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Alphabet will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Sageworth Trust Co increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 20 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. 33.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

See Also: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.