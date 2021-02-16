Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is DE Burlo Group Inc.’s 7th Largest Position

DE Burlo Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 11.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,745 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,345 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 3.7% of DE Burlo Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. DE Burlo Group Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $22,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GOOGL. Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 22,384 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $32,806,000 after buying an additional 1,055 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,823 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,026,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. GFG Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 5,252 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,697,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 362 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,095 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,042,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 33.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,150.00 to $2,470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,033.40.

GOOGL stock opened at $2,095.03 on Tuesday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,008.87 and a 52 week high of $2,115.00. The company has a market cap of $1.41 trillion, a P/E ratio of 40.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1,865.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,679.32.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The company had revenue of $46.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $15.35 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

