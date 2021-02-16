AllSafe (ASAFE) One Day Volume Hits $1,818.00

AllSafe (CURRENCY:ASAFE) traded up 2.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 15th. One AllSafe coin can now be purchased for $0.0461 or 0.00000095 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, AllSafe has traded up 1.7% against the US dollar. AllSafe has a total market capitalization of $421,793.26 and $1,818.00 worth of AllSafe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get AllSafe alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.91 or 0.00043064 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001380 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00004811 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000029 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded down 24.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000254 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000019 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

AllSafe Coin Profile

AllSafe (CRYPTO:ASAFE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. AllSafe’s total supply is 10,645,451 coins and its circulating supply is 9,145,370 coins. The official website for AllSafe is allsafetoken.pw . AllSafe’s official Twitter account is @allsafetoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Allsafe is a Proof of Stake Scrypt-based cryptocurrency with a 15% APY in staking rewards. “

Buying and Selling AllSafe

AllSafe can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AllSafe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AllSafe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AllSafe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for AllSafe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AllSafe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.