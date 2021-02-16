Allison Transmission (ALSN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 17th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.61 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of Allison Transmission stock opened at $42.51 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.69 and its 200-day moving average is $39.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of 14.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36. Allison Transmission has a 12-month low of $26.15 and a 12-month high of $45.92.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 19th. This is a positive change from Allison Transmission’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Allison Transmission’s payout ratio is 13.99%.
In other news, SVP Michael Dick sold 5,609 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $252,405.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,275 shares in the company, valued at $2,667,375. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.
Allison Transmission Company Profile
Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers 12 transmission product lines for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.
