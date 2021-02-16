Allison Transmission (ALSN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 17th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.61 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Allison Transmission stock opened at $42.51 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.69 and its 200-day moving average is $39.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of 14.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36. Allison Transmission has a 12-month low of $26.15 and a 12-month high of $45.92.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 19th. This is a positive change from Allison Transmission’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Allison Transmission’s payout ratio is 13.99%.

ALSN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America lowered Allison Transmission from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Raymond James upped their price target on Allison Transmission from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Allison Transmission in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Vertical Research started coverage on Allison Transmission in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Allison Transmission from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.13.

In other news, SVP Michael Dick sold 5,609 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $252,405.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,275 shares in the company, valued at $2,667,375. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Allison Transmission Company Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers 12 transmission product lines for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

