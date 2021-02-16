Alexander Lowrie Purchases 320,000 Shares of Rainbow Rare Earths Limited (LON:RBW) Stock

Rainbow Rare Earths Limited (LON:RBW) insider Alexander Lowrie bought 320,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 12 ($0.16) per share, with a total value of £38,400 ($50,169.85).
LON:RBW opened at GBX 15 ($0.20) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £70.75 million and a PE ratio of -25.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 12.86 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 7.22. Rainbow Rare Earths Limited has a 12-month low of GBX 1.35 ($0.02) and a 12-month high of GBX 16.25 ($0.21). The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.87.
