Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Alerus Financial Corporation is a financial services company, through its subsidiary Alerus Financial, National Association, Alerus offers financial solutions to businesses and consumers. The company’s segment consists of banking, retirement and benefit services, wealth management and mortgage. Alerus Financial Corporation is headquartered in Grand Forks, North Dakota. “

Separately, DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Alerus Financial in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

Alerus Financial stock traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.85. 492 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,500. Alerus Financial has a 12-month low of $15.05 and a 12-month high of $30.80. The company has a market capitalization of $476.85 million, a P/E ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.05). Alerus Financial had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 17.50%. Equities research analysts predict that Alerus Financial will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Alerus Financial by 118.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 5,912 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Alerus Financial by 56.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 38,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,000 after acquiring an additional 13,977 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Alerus Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $713,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alerus Financial by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 774,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,189,000 after acquiring an additional 35,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Alerus Financial by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 226,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,471,000 after purchasing an additional 7,546 shares during the period. 36.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alerus Financial Corporation, through its subsidiary Alerus Financial, National Association, provides various financial services to businesses and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Banking, Retirement and Benefit Services, Wealth Management, and Mortgage. It offers various deposit products and services, including demand deposits, checking, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, and certificates of deposit; and treasury management products, including electronic receivables management, remote deposit capture, cash vault services, merchant services, and other cash management services.

