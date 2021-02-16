Alaska Permanent Fund Corp Takes $10.77 Million Position in Codiak BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDAK)

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Codiak BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDAK) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 333,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,767,000. Codiak BioSciences makes up about 0.2% of Alaska Permanent Fund Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp owned approximately 1.78% of Codiak BioSciences as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Codiak BioSciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Nwam LLC bought a new position in shares of Codiak BioSciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $302,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Codiak BioSciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,046,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Codiak BioSciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $13,921,000.

Shares of CDAK stock traded down $1.19 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.81. 6,571 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 163,397. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.97. Codiak BioSciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.90 and a twelve month high of $37.85.

Codiak BioSciences (NASDAQ:CDAK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported ($12.83) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.94) by ($8.89). The company had revenue of $0.95 million for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Codiak BioSciences, Inc. will post -6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CDAK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Codiak BioSciences from $19.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Codiak BioSciences in a report on Monday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Codiak BioSciences in a report on Sunday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Codiak BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th.

Codiak BioSciences Company Profile

Codiak BioSciences, Inc is harnessing exosomesÂnatural intercellular messengersÂto pioneer a new class of biologic medicines, exosome therapeutics. It develops the engEx Platform, versatile exosome engineering and manufacturing platform, to expand upon the innate properties of exosomes to design novel exosome therapeutics.

