Alaska Permanent Fund Corp Increases Stock Holdings in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ)

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp raised its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ) by 69.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,763,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,363,572 shares during the quarter. VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF makes up about 5.7% of Alaska Permanent Fund Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp owned approximately 0.05% of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF worth $312,609,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 8,757,966 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $484,839,000 after purchasing an additional 2,098,400 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,148,608 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $64,449,000 after acquiring an additional 120,581 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $33,216,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 464,281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,703,000 after acquiring an additional 99,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 456,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,283,000 after acquiring an additional 61,700 shares during the last quarter.

GDXJ stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.26. The stock had a trading volume of 255,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,665,203. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.01. VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF has a 52-week low of $19.52 and a 52-week high of $65.95.

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

