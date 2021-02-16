Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Sold by Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY

Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY lowered its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 384,516 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,156 shares during the period. Air Products and Chemicals comprises about 2.2% of Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $105,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APD. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Adams Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. 82.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:APD traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $261.31. 12,806 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,499,283. The company has a market capitalization of $57.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.76. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $167.43 and a 12 month high of $327.89. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $274.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $283.08.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 21.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.14 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This is an increase from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is 63.96%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on APD shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $364.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Sunday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $297.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $308.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $295.69.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

