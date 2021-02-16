Air France-KLM SA (AF.PA) (EPA:AF) Given a €1.00 Price Target at Sanford C. Bernstein

Air France-KLM SA (AF.PA) (EPA:AF) has been assigned a €1.00 ($1.18) target price by stock analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s target price indicates a potential downside of 79.70% from the stock’s current price.

AF has been the subject of several other research reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €4.30 ($5.06) price objective on Air France-KLM SA (AF.PA) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley set a €3.00 ($3.53) price objective on Air France-KLM SA (AF.PA) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a €2.20 ($2.59) price target on Air France-KLM SA (AF.PA) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group set a €4.15 ($4.88) price target on Air France-KLM SA (AF.PA) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Bank of America set a €2.20 ($2.59) price target on Air France-KLM SA (AF.PA) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of €3.13 ($3.68).

EPA AF opened at €4.93 ($5.80) on Tuesday. Air France-KLM SA has a 12 month low of €6.88 ($8.09) and a 12 month high of €14.65 ($17.24). The stock has a 50 day moving average of €4.94 and a 200-day moving average of €4.12.

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger transportation services on scheduled flights. The company operates through Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other segments. It also offers cargo transportation and aeronautics maintenance, and other air-transport-related services.

