Africa Oil (OTCMKTS:AOIFF) versus NXT Energy Solutions (OTCMKTS:NSFDF) Head-To-Head Analysis

Africa Oil (OTCMKTS:AOIFF) and NXT Energy Solutions (OTCMKTS:NSFDF) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Africa Oil and NXT Energy Solutions’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Africa Oil N/A N/A -$156.77 million N/A N/A NXT Energy Solutions $9.02 million 3.29 $2.84 million N/A N/A

NXT Energy Solutions has higher revenue and earnings than Africa Oil.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Africa Oil and NXT Energy Solutions, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Africa Oil 0 1 1 0 2.50 NXT Energy Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A

Africa Oil presently has a consensus target price of $1.60, suggesting a potential upside of 60.00%. Given Africa Oil’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Africa Oil is more favorable than NXT Energy Solutions.

Volatility and Risk

Africa Oil has a beta of 1.77, suggesting that its share price is 77% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NXT Energy Solutions has a beta of 2.08, suggesting that its share price is 108% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Africa Oil and NXT Energy Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Africa Oil N/A -15.20% -11.94% NXT Energy Solutions N/A -24.80% -21.65%

Summary

Africa Oil beats NXT Energy Solutions on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Africa Oil

Africa Oil Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and development company in Kenya and Ethiopia. The company holds interests in producing and development assets in deep-water Nigeria and development assets in Kenya. It also has a portfolio of exploration assets in Guyana, Kenya, Namibia, Nigeria, South Africa, and in the Senegal Guinea Bissau Joint Development Zone. The company was formerly known as Canmex Minerals Corporation and changed its name to Africa Oil Corp. in August 2007. Africa Oil Corp. was incorporated in 1983 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

About NXT Energy Solutions

NXT Energy Solutions Inc., a technology company, provides geophysical survey services to the upstream oil and gas industry through its proprietary gravity-based stress field detection (SFD) survey system worldwide. Its SFD remote-sensing survey system offers information on areas conducive to fluid entrapment in the sedimentary column. The company was formerly known as Energy Exploration Technologies Inc. and changed its name to NXT Energy Solutions Inc. in September 2008. NXT Energy Solutions Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

