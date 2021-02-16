Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $53.83.

A number of research analysts recently commented on AJRD shares. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $55.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Truist downgraded shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st.

Get Aerojet Rocketdyne alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 3,215,931 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $169,962,000 after acquiring an additional 130,399 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne in the 4th quarter worth $122,333,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,475,179 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $77,963,000 after acquiring an additional 11,232 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,423,103 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $75,211,000 after acquiring an additional 5,488 shares during the period. Finally, New South Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,373,355 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $72,582,000 after acquiring an additional 3,643 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:AJRD opened at $52.36 on Tuesday. Aerojet Rocketdyne has a 52 week low of $32.15 and a 52 week high of $57.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $52.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of 34.45 and a beta of 0.49.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Company Profile

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerospace and defense products and systems in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment offers aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, including the Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and aerospace and defense prime contractors.

Featured Article: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Receive News & Ratings for Aerojet Rocketdyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aerojet Rocketdyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.