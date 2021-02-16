Aecon Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:AEGXF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Aecon Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:AEGXF) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.50.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AEGXF. CIBC boosted their price target on Aecon Group from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. TD Securities lowered their price target on Aecon Group from $19.50 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Maxim Group boosted their price target on Aecon Group from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Aecon Group in a report on Friday, November 20th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company.

OTCMKTS AEGXF traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $13.51. 1,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 917. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.00. Aecon Group has a fifty-two week low of $8.12 and a fifty-two week high of $15.45.

Aecon Group Inc and its subsidiaries provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses primarily on the civil infrastructure, urban transportation systems, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

