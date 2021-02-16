AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Issues FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) issued an update on its FY 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.60-2.80 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.71.

Shares of AECOM stock opened at $56.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. AECOM has a 1-year low of $21.76 and a 1-year high of $56.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.93 and a 200-day moving average of $46.28. The company has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a PE ratio of -47.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.61.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The construction company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. AECOM had a negative net margin of 1.41% and a positive return on equity of 9.37%. The firm had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. AECOM’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that AECOM will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ACM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on AECOM from $61.00 to $69.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on AECOM from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. TheStreet raised AECOM from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on AECOM from $56.00 to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on AECOM from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. AECOM has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $55.25.

About AECOM

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, delivers professional services to program and construction management in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company engages in planning, consulting, architectural, engineering, and construction management services for commercials and governments clients.

