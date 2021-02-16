AE Wealth Management LLC Sells 16,558 Shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:OPP)

AE Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:OPP) by 56.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,731 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,558 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund were worth $182,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $486,000. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its stake in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 151,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,078,000 after purchasing an additional 7,732 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of OPP opened at $14.71 on Tuesday. RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.56 and a 52 week high of $17.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.20.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.1586 per share. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th.

About RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund seeks to benchmark the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S.

