AE Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY)

AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,110 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mercury General by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 61,582 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,215,000 after purchasing an additional 16,721 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Mercury General by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 38,849 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mercury General by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 8,979 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 2,488 shares during the period. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mercury General in the fourth quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mercury General by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 8,830 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mercury General stock opened at $55.97 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 0.38. Mercury General Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.45 and a fifty-two week high of $57.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $53.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.53.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mercury General from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th.

About Mercury General

Mercury General Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal automobile insurance in the United States. It also writes homeowners, commercial automobile, commercial property, mechanical protection, fire, and umbrella insurance. The company's automobile insurance products cover collision, property damage, bodily injury, comprehensive, personal injury protection, underinsured and uninsured motorist, and other hazards; and homeowners' insurance products cover dwelling, liability, personal property, fire, and other hazards.

