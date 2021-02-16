AE Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,209 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in Five Below by 43.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 338 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Five Below by 62.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 364 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 46.4% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 388 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Five Below during the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Five Below in the third quarter worth approximately $69,000.

Get Five Below alerts:

FIVE has been the subject of several research reports. Loop Capital raised their target price on Five Below from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price (up from $140.00) on shares of Five Below in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Five Below from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on Five Below from $140.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Five Below from $178.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.04.

In related news, CAO Eric M. Specter sold 12,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.92, for a total value of $2,072,576.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 44,954 shares in the company, valued at $7,278,951.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Kenneth R. Bull sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.50, for a total transaction of $2,021,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 77,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,824,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 83,961 shares of company stock worth $13,844,509. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Five Below stock opened at $192.32 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $183.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.34. Five Below, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.53 and a 12 month high of $197.45. The stock has a market cap of $10.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.63, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.19.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.16. Five Below had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The business had revenue of $476.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $444.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. Five Below’s revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Five Below, Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Five Below Profile

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

Read More: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE).

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.