AE Wealth Management LLC Makes New $220,000 Investment in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Chewy by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chewy by 41.0% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chewy by 2.1% in the third quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Chewy by 34.0% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Chewy by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 13,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.55% of the company’s stock.

CHWY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Chewy from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Chewy from $85.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chewy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. UBS Group cut shares of Chewy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Chewy from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chewy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.39.

Shares of CHWY stock opened at $118.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $102.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.15. The company has a market capitalization of $48.98 billion, a PE ratio of -276.02 and a beta of 0.26. Chewy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.62 and a 12-month high of $119.63.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.20) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Chewy, Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James A. Star sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.06, for a total transaction of $2,551,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Susan Helfrick sold 16,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.62, for a total transaction of $1,376,803.30. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 73,155 shares in the company, valued at $6,117,221.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 713,722 shares of company stock worth $66,590,788 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure-play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

