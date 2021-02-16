AE Wealth Management LLC Invests $228,000 in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:FTXL)

AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:FTXL) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $593,000. Ballew Advisors Inc bought a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $234,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. IFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 25,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 2,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulcrum Equity Management lifted its position in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 440.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 58,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,807,000 after acquiring an additional 48,005 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF alerts:

FTXL opened at $68.23 on Tuesday. First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF has a 12 month low of $27.47 and a 12 month high of $69.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.40.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTXL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:FTXL).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.