AE Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL)

AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) by 10.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,631 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,799 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in FuelCell Energy were worth $208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FCEL. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of FuelCell Energy by 1,095.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,329,928 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,051,403 shares during the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in FuelCell Energy during the third quarter worth about $4,280,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in FuelCell Energy by 156.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,379,164 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,952,000 after acquiring an additional 840,801 shares during the period. JS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in FuelCell Energy during the third quarter worth about $755,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in FuelCell Energy by 87.5% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 754,086 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,614,000 after acquiring an additional 351,947 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FCEL opened at $26.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.45 billion, a PE ratio of -45.96 and a beta of 5.33. FuelCell Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.00 and a 1 year high of $29.44.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The energy company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.04). FuelCell Energy had a negative return on equity of 74.92% and a negative net margin of 162.42%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that FuelCell Energy, Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on FuelCell Energy from $8.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered FuelCell Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised FuelCell Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on FuelCell Energy in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.63.

In other news, CEO Jason Few purchased 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.99 per share, with a total value of $197,890.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,190.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, installs, operates, and services stationary fuel cell power plants for distributed baseload power generation. The company offers SureSource product line based on carbonate fuel cell technology in various configurations, including on-site power, utility grid support, distributed hydrogen, and carbon utilization, as well as micro-grid and multi-megawatt applications; and SureSource Recovery power plants for natural gas pipeline applications.

