AE Wealth Management LLC Has $182,000 Stock Position in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:OPP)

AE Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:OPP) by 56.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,731 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,558 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund were worth $182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OPP. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC bought a new position in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund during the third quarter worth $486,000. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 5.4% in the third quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 151,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,078,000 after buying an additional 7,732 shares during the period.

Shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund stock opened at $14.71 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.20. RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.56 and a 1-year high of $17.17.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.1586 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.94%.

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Company Profile

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund seeks to benchmark the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S.

